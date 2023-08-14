99-year old Pasadena woman recognized for work during WWII as one of the many 'Rosie the Riveters'

During World War II, thousands of women worked in the U-S aircraft industry. One of them, is a 99-year-old Pasadena resident, Shirley Virginia Kelley Bellemeur ,who was recently recognized for her contributions to the war effort which for years were relatively unknown.

PASADENA (KABC) -- "Rosie the Riveter" is perhaps the most iconic image of working women in our country. During World War II, thousands of women worked in the U-S aircraft industry. One of them, is a 99-year-old Pasadena resident, who was recognized for her contributions which were... until recently, unknown.

99-year-old Shirley Virginia Kelley Bellemeur is getting the recognition she definitely deserves. Long before raising three boys, she was a war hero. During WWII she was working as an actual "Rosie the Riveter."

"I would crawl along inside the wings - and the wings are double wings," said Bellemeur.

At the young age of 20, she was able to fit inside fighter plane wings to rivet them back together. Otherwise, entirely new wings would've been required. She achieved the rank of Aviation Metalsmith 3rd class. But this incredible past was virtually unknown to those around her at the Pasadena Meadows Skilled Nursing Home, where she lives... until her doctor started asking questions about her life.

"The more she talked the more my jaw dropped, the more amazed I was at the contribution she had given," said Dr. Kristen Eddy, Clinical Psychologist.

Bellemeur received the 2023 Congressional Leadership of the Year Award... along with a Congressional Certificate of Recognition. Both awards came from Congresswoman Judy Chu.

"She is so humble and she seems so overwhelmed by her being awarded all this and yet she did such an important thing for our country," said Congresswoman Chu. "She stepped up when we needed it."

A real life Rosie the Riveter - and we too salute her for that.