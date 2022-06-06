Abortion rights group releases massive banner during Dodgers game

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Abortion rights activists released a massive banner from a row of seats at Dodger Stadium during Sunday's game against the New York Mets.Video uploaded to social media by a group called Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights shows the large, green banner with the words "Overturn Roe? Hell no!"In a press release, the group said it was calling on people to "wear green and raise hell" to stop the U.S. Supreme Court from overturning Roe v. Wade.Justice Samuel Alito authored a draft of a high court ruling that would overturn the 1973 decision establishing a nationwide right to abortion.The draft, which was leaked to a news outlet last month, appears to have the support of the majority of the six men sitting on the nine-justice court.The draft has since sparked national outrage as activists work to preserve abortion rights.