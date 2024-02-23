Local school honors baseball legend, activist Jackie Robinson

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Alma Fuerte Public School honors one of the greatest of all time-- civil rights activist, hall of fame athlete and Pasadena's own Jackie Robinson.

Decades later, and his contributions are not forgotten. At Alma Fuerte Public School, the same campus Jackie himself attended, when it was Cleveland Elementary... a plaque honoring the baseball hall of famer was the focal point of a recent beautification process. A colorful mural was added - all to showcase Robinson's legacy.

The students here - now learning about his contribution to civil rights.

"It allowed me to study more about Jackie and I love the fact that he just kept moving forward and he was very a self-motivated person," said Thami Johnson, TK Teachers Assistant.

"Jackie Robinson was a household name to us because we were big Dodgers fans and it was really cool to work at the elementary school he went to and get to show these kids some history and get them involved to make the community a little bit brighter," said Anissa Rico, Spanish teacher.

The work itself teaching valuable lessons of teamwork for students like 6th grader Ande Jaye. "My favorite part of working on the mural was that everyone was kind of painting and they were all together and we were just having a really good time."