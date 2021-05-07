All Good News

Teacher Appreciation Week: OC educator gifted with new appliances to help students learn life skills

By
Teacher Appreciation Week recognizes Garden Grove educator

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- Special Education teacher Thuy Tran at Bell Intermediate School in Garden Grove had no idea this week's all school assembly was for her.

"Now, I'm looking for, is Mrs. Thuy here? You were nominated by your colleague Christina Munger for your hard work and inspiration to your students and colleagues both inside and outside the classroom," said the representative from Helpful Honda.

As part of Teacher Appreciation Week, Helpful Honda is celebrating teachers throughout Southern California. Mrs. Thuy was nominated by one of her aides.

"I wanted Thuy to have the recognition that she deserves. She is a teacher that goes well beyond what a teacher does. She thinks about the whole student. What we've been going through, the kids have really had a hard time," said Munger.

"I want them to be productive citizens when they graduate. Leaving public education is experience, but taking that experience and living with it and experiencing that through their own journey," said Mrs. Thuy.

Mrs. Thuy teaches her students how to cook, clean, fold laundry and other everyday skills so they can take care of themselves outside the classroom. But, the appliances in Mrs. Thuy's class date back more than 20 years. The washing machine even started to leak earlier in the week.

That's why SoCal Honda Dealers and Helpful Honda gifted Mrs. Thuy new appliances for her classroom.

"She is the best teacher. She always teaches us everything. And my favorite subject math," said one of Mrs. Thuy's students, Ayanna Rivera.

