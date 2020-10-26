Evacuations ordered as brush fire advances toward homes in Yorba Linda

The Blue Ridge Fire was initially burning in the area of Green River Road near the Green River Golf course and the 91 Freeway, near Chino Hills State Park. It was initially named the Green Fire and then changed to the Blue Ridge Fire, for Blue Ridge Drive in Yorba Linda.
Fire officials say the fire may soon pose an immediate threat to residences in Yorba Linda.
Evacuation orders were issued for Yorba Linda neighborhoods north of the 91 Freeway, east of Gypsum Canyon including Bryant Ranch Elementary school, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.
"Anyone in the affected area should evacuate immediately," the OCSD tweeted.
Blue Ridge Fire evacuation map
Please note the map may take some time to load. The map can also be seen at this link.
Firefighters were seen going through those neighborhoods off Brush Canyon Drive, including Early Star Way and Morning Dew Way, telling residents to evacuate.
Most packed up their things and left the area.
"This is apocalyptic," said neighborhood resident Gabriel Sanchez. "The skies are turning a different color orange. It's frightening. My daughter was so frightened. I'm glad she's safe now."
A few residents chose to stay behind, even grabbing shovels themselves to help put out smaller spot fires that were breaking out on a hillside behind their neighborhood.
Also, Santiago Canyon College told students classes would be canceled for the day because of the fire.
The fire broke out on a day of intense Santa Ana winds throughout Southern California that triggered a red-flag warning for the area. Other fires around the region, particularly in Orange County have spread rapidly and some areas are seeing gusts in excess of 50 mph. Temperatures are cool, but humidity is very low in the brush.
