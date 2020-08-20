Track wildfires across Southern California, other parts of the state with this interactive map
Thursday, November 7, 2024 12:06AM
Brush fires threaten homes in Irvine, Yorba LindaTwo major brush fires are burning right now in Orange County, fueled by the dangerous Santa Ana Winds.
Follow developments with our exclusive Wildfire Tracker that's updated with the latest information from CAL FIRE. Check in to see where fires are spreading, the acres burned, and see containment information in real-time.
Don't have our app? Download the ABC7 Los Angeles app on your iPhone or Android device and opt into push notifications to get the latest updates on SoCal fires.
How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.