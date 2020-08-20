Track wildfires across Southern California, other parts of the state with this interactive map

Two major brush fires are burning right now in Orange County, fueled by the dangerous Santa Ana Winds.

Follow developments with our exclusive Wildfire Tracker that's updated with the latest information from CAL FIRE. Check in to see where fires are spreading, the acres burned, and see containment information in real-time.

How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation