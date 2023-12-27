Pennsylvania mom claims man broke into her house 4 times to watch 9-year-old daughter sleep

Every time the suspect has gotten inside her home, Tiffany Szabara says the man has gone to her daughter's bedroom.

COATESVILLE, Pennsylvania -- A mother in Coatesville, Penn., claims a man has broken into her house four times since September to watch her 9-year-old daughter sleep.

"He's coming in and having conversations with her," said Tiffany Szabara, who lives in a home on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Her surveillance cameras caught video of the man walking through her kitchen on Christmas Eve like he had done three other times.

"He's going straight to my daughter's bedroom at the top of the stairs and watching her sleep," said Szabara.

Coatesville police are investigating the break-ins and have put out pictures of the man on social media. They are also interviewing the family about the incidents.

Szabara said the man gets in through the back door. The first time he got inside was because the lock wasn't working properly.

Two other times it was accidentally left unlocked. She said in another incident, the man climbed in through a window.

Every time he's gotten inside, she says the man has gone to her daughter's bedroom.

"I even had cash on the counter one day, and he didn't touch the cash. He just goes into my daughter's bedroom," Szabara said.

The first time it happened, she thought the man was drunk and went to the wrong home.

Now, she has taken extra precautions by adding new locks and cameras in her home. Police are also stepping up patrols in the area while they investigate.

"You know, if this man is so determined to target my daughter, what else could he be doing?" said Szabara.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact police immediately.