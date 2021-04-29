education

Poll: 86% of Californians say children have fallen behind academically during pandemic

A new poll says more than eight in ten Californians think children are falling behind academically during the pandemic.
By Elisa Navarro
EMBED <>More Videos

Poll: 86% of Californians say children have fallen behind academically during pandemic

A new poll says more than eight in ten Californians think children are falling behind academically during the pandemic.

The Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) released a new statewide survey of more than 1,600 adults. All of them weighing in on their thoughts about how children are doing in school amid COVID-19.

86% of Californians say children are falling behind academically during the pandemic, 64% of that group believe kids are falling behind a lot, while the remaining 22% say the fallback is little.

RELATED: CA public school enrollment declined during 2020-2021 school year, data shows
EMBED More News Videos

Overall enrollment was down across the state by more than 160,000 students during the 2020-2021 academic year.



The adults surveyed also believed that students in lower-income areas and English-language learners were the most at risk for falling behind during the pandemic.

The survey also found that a majority of Californians feel that schools should be at least partially open now. Six in ten were concerned that schools would not be fully open this fall.

However, most Californians approve of how Gov. Gavin Newsom is handling the state's K-12 public education system. 57% of adults surveyed said they approve of the governor's approach.

Views of Newsom's handling of the K-12 public education system do break along party lines, the survey found, with 79% of Democrats, 52% of Independents and 22% of Republicans approving.

RELATED: Map shows where the most recall Gavin Newsom signatures came from in California

With the end of the school year approaching, three in four parents favor conducting year-end state testing to measure the pandemic's impact on student learning overall.

Click here to read the full PPIC survey findings.

VIDEO: COVID 365: A year on lockdown and the impact on education
EMBED More News Videos

It's been one year since school districts announced temporary remote learning, including in Central California.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcaliforniaeducationchildrenschoolscoronavirus californiapublic schoolcovid 19 pandemiccaliforniasurvey
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
EDUCATION
How local Noli Indian School is fighting school achievement gaps
Disney surprises principal with trip of a lifetime
Mayfair HS donation sparks controversy after principal loses job
Strike involving 6,000 UC lecturers called off
TOP STORIES
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
More TOP STORIES News