residential burglary

South American theft-ring member convicted in Ventura County burglary that was foiled by homeowner

EMBED <>More Videos

Oak Park man recalls taking down burglars who broke into his home

OAK PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A Chilean man believed to be part of a South American theft ring has been convicted of participating in a Ventura County burglary that was foiled by the homeowner.

Homeowner Sal Mercado told Eyewitness News previously how he came home to find several burglars on his property on April 1. He described fighting with one man, who got away, but then managing to detain one of the other burglars after landing a few solid punches.

"The thought was, 'I got this guy. I'm going to catch him. I want to make sure he gets prosecuted. I want to make sure I hold him down until the cops get here, because our government is not doing enough to fight crime,'" Mercado said in the earlier interview. "My mentality was, 'Don't let this guy escape.'"

On Tuesday, Ventura County District Attorney said the accomplice who had gotten away that day was later arrested and is now facing prison time.

Franco Antonio Vasquez Soto, 21, of Chile, was sentenced to two years for first-degree residential burglary and conspiracy.

His two alleged accomplices that day have been identified as Alexis Provoste Aranguiz, 43, and Oscar Andres Salazar Perez, 24, both of Chile.

Aranguiz was the suspect detained by the homeowner that day and his mug shot displays the bruises he received in the confrontation with Mercado.

Both Aranguiz and Perez are still awaiting trial.

The video in the media player above is from a previous story.

The three men are believed to be part of a South American theft ring that engages in what has been nicknamed "crime tourism." Police have noticed an increasing trend of burglars coming from South America to hit California homes.

'Crime tourism' bringing burglary crews from South America to affluent California communities
EMBED More News Videos

Residents in one SoCal neighborhood say they're well aware of the South American burglary crews that have been targeting their community and the surrounding areas.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oak parkventura countyburglarycrimetheftresidential burglaryhomeowners
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
RESIDENTIAL BURGLARY
Police trying to identify possible burglary suspect in Culver City
SoCal homeowner shoots, kills suspect during home burglary
Police search for suspected burglar who broke into Hollywood apartment
Ontario police investigate if 2 in custody are tied to home burglaries
TOP STORIES
Charges filed in overdose deaths of LA model, friend
Man convicted in 2019 Long Beach crash that killed couple, 3-year-old
More than $1M raised for boy whose parents died in IL shooting
Highland Park parade shooter charged with 7 counts of murder
Shoe thieves hit LA nonprofit twice in a week
Man dies after confrontation with burglar inside apartment
Irvine man charged with fatally shooting roommate
Show More
Man dies after being injured by illegal firework in Montebello
IE woman viciously attacked by security guard outside bar, video shows
New survey shows LA nonprofits need even more help post-pandemic
Protestors rallied at oldest house in North Hills to stop school plans
Cinerama Dome theater in Hollywood planning major comeback
More TOP STORIES News