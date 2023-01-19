Riverside County deputy killed honored by his hometown of Murrieta during emotional vigil

Calhoun grew up in Murrieta and was just 30 years old.

The city of Murrieta honored Riverside County Sheriff Deputy Darnell Calhoun, who was killed in the line of duty, during an emotional vigil that drew many of his supporters and loved ones.

A somber candlelight vigil was held Wednesday night at the Murrietta Town Square Park Amphitheater in memory of Deputy Darnell Calhoun, who was shot and killed Friday afternoon while responding to a domestic violence call. Investigators say 42-year-old Jesse Navarro is the gunman in this case. He was shot by another deputy and is recovering at a local hospital.

Calhoun grew up in Murrieta and was just 30 years old. His wife, Vanessa, is now left alone to raise the couple's two young sons, with another boy due in April.

His parents own a popular restaurant, Calhoun Family Texas Barbeque. The front of the business is now filled with tributes, flowers and messages of condolence.

The vigil was led by Murrieta Police Chief Tony Conrad and speakers included Murrieta Mayor Lisa Deforest. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco is also set to deliver remarks.

Customers who met Calhoun while dining at his family's restaurant spoke about the man he was.

"I happened to meet him ... met the mom and dad through buying BBQ but this is just devastating," said supporter June Early.

Calhoun's death comes just two weeks after another Riverside County Sheriff's deputy, Isaiah Cordero, was killed on-duty.

"I just had to come out, I just felt like, with everything that his family has given to the community, with everything that he's given to the community, I just felt like this was the place I needed to be," said Vida Harris.

The Riverside Sheriff's Association has established a fundraising campaign to help Calhoun's family.