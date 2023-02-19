Anaheim police investigating death of woman at Disneyland

Police said the woman reportedly jumped or fell from a parking structure.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The Anaheim Police Department is investigating the death of a woman who reportedly jumped or fell from a parking structure at Disneyland.

Police said officers along with fire crews responded to the Mickey and Friends parking structure Saturday evening after receiving calls about someone who either jumped or fell.

When they arrived, they found the woman on the ground at the north end of the structure.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health matters, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 (or just by dialing 988) to connect with a trained counselor or visit the NSPL site.

