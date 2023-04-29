Father Nature Lavash Bistro in Pasadena focuses on authentic and healthy Mediterranean cuisine

Located just a few steps away from the city's bustling Colorado Boulevard, the bistro offers the best in Mediterranean cuisine - and they strive to be both tasty and healthy.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- When you step inside Father Nature Lavash Bistro in Pasadena, you can feel Mother Nature - or better yet "Father" Nature.

"It's fabulous food and we use the finest ingredients," said Manager Avo Kenidian.

You will notice a big emphasis on chicken, vegetables, and falafels, which are deep fried balls usually made from chickpeas or beans.

For nearly 40 years, customers continue to crave the bistro's wraps, plates, and salads. Plus, most of the entrees cost $12.

"The food makes you happy," said Kenidian. "If it's good delicious food, you get happy. When they leave the establishment, people have happy faces. That means they are satisfied. Food is very important, especially healthy food."

The Chicken Shawerma wrap is the bistro's most popular item, which includes house marinated dark meat chicken, cooked on a vertical broiler and then loaded into a pita with hummus, tomato, lettuce, and tahini sauce.

The grilled chicken wrap, which has garlic spread instead of hummus, comes in at No. 2.

We got an order of the lamb salad, fresh hummus with cracked wheat chips for dipping, and the tabouli on the side. It's a light and refreshing salad made with fresh parsley, green onion, tomato, bulgar wheat and lemon.

For those looking for tasty and healthy food options, Father Nature Lavash Bistro is open seven days a week and promises to leave you satisfied without the guilt of overdoing it.

Ok, but what's one little dessert going to do?

They've got you covered too. The baklava is a must try. The traditional pastry, made of crispy dough, syrup, cinnamon and walnuts, is baked in-house every day.

If that isn't enough, they also offer breakfast!

Father Nature Lavash Bistro is located at 17 N De Lacey Avenue.