Santa Clarita RV park owner goes above and beyond to help those in need

Santa Clarita RV park welcomes those in need

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Santa Clarita RV park owner with a big heart is going above and beyond to help people who are struggling to pay their bills.

"We're a low-income RV park. We cater to people that are just getting going again. It's a great feeling watching them get going," said Stewart Silver, owner of Cali Lake RV Resort.

Silver started Cali Lake RV Resort as a space to store RVs. People eventually asked if they could live in their units.

"I actually bought a park and we grew from there," Silver said. "We put in sewer, water, electric and free Wi-Fi and that's what we still offer today.

"I learned at a very young age that there's no difference with me or anybody else. All people are created the same. And as long as I can, and it doesn't affect me in any way, shape, or form, I'm going to continue to do it and keep on growing."

Michelle Savino says most RV parks won't take older vehicles. Silver welcomed all.

Savino said she found Cali Lake RV resort and contacted Silver.

"He said get you and your family off the streets right now. We have a place for you," Savino said.

Now Savino and her husband help run the place.

The neighborhood includes Latonya Harvey and her family.

"We searched everywhere for a place to park our RV. We lost everything during this pandemic," Harvey said. "He invests a lot of time and money into making sure that the people who live here are safe here. He's done so much for this place in general. I don't want to leave here. I'm comfortable right here."

