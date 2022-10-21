Halloween events in Southern California

Here's a list of Halloween events around Southern California. Share your Halloween haunts with #abc7halloween!

LOS ANGELES COUNTY

Halloween Horror Nights

Select nights September 8 - October 31

The amusement park guarantees a living, breathing, three-dimensional world of horror with terrifying experiences from TV and movies.

Universal Studios

100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City

universalstudioshollywood.com

Fright Fest

September 10 - October 31 on select dates

Fright Fest is back at Six Flags Magic Mountain. You can expect haunted mazes, scare zones and scream-worthy rides.

Six Flags

26101 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Valencia

sixflags.com

Los Angeles Haunted Hayride

September 23 - October 31

The 30-acre attraction consists of a nighttime tractor ride where you see tons of scary creatures and characters along the way, a haunted village, scary trick or treating, and a spooky corn maze. But beware! It's not recommended for children under 12.

Griffith Park Old Zoo

4730 Crystal Springs Avenue, Los Angeles

losangeleshauntedhayride.zendesk.com

Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas" shown in 4-D

October 14 - 31

The El Capitan Theatre

1755 N. Highland Avenue, Hollywood

elcapitantheatre.com

Nights Of The Jack

Sept. 30 - October 31

Enjoy the enchanting King Gillette Ranch grounds in this 2/3 mile walking trail. This Halloween wonderland features a live pumpkin carver, gift shop, top LA food trucks, and tons of other "Instagrammable" moments for all to enjoy! Advanced ticket purchase is required.

King Gillette Ranch, Calabasas

nightsofthejack.com

Boo at the Los Angeles Zoo

October 1 - 31

October 22, 23, 29 or 30, you'll find trick-or-treat stations throughout the zoo.

The annual spook spectacular allows ghouls and goblins of all ages to get up close to all sorts of creepy critters...so close, you can touch them.

5333 Zoo Drive, Los Angeles

lazoo.org

Haunt'oween LA

September 30- October 31

Celebrate the spooky season with an illuminated carnival, a pumpkin patch, food trucks, and more! Tickets are on sale now.

6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills

hauntoween.com

Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch

October 7 - 30

Founded in 1987, Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch is a family-owned and operated business that focuses on bringing the farm to the city and celebrating the magic of Halloween.

10100 Jefferson Blvd, Culver City

mrbonespumpkinpatch.com

Carved

October 7-31

For three weeks, Descanso Gardens will be transformed, featuring a mile-long trail lined with thousands of professionally carved jack-o-lanterns made from real pumpkins.

Descanso Gardens

1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge

descansogardens.org

Cemetery Lane: Trick-R-Treat Experience

October 19-30

Come for an hour-long trick-or-treat experience at one of Los Angeles's collection of old Victorian homes! Perfect for all ages, especially kids! A timed ticket is necessary for visits.

Heritage Square Museum

3515 Pasadena St. Los Angeles

cemeterylane.com

ORANGE COUNTY

Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort

September 2 - October 31

You can catch spooktacular thrills at the Haunted Mansion Holiday, Luigi's Honkin' Haul-O-Ween, Mater's Graveyard JamBOOree and Guardians of the Galaxy - Monsters After Dark.

1313 Disneyland Dr, Anaheim

disneyland.com

Knott's Spooky Farm and Knotts Scary Farm

Selected dates, September 22 - October 31

Halloween has taken over Knotts Berry Farm! You can catch Knott's Spooky Farm, a family-friendly Halloween celebration geared for kids ages 3-11, on weekends and October 31. Knott's Scary Farm is not recommended for kids under 13.

8039 Beach Blvd., Buena Park

knotts.com

The 17th Door Haunt Experience

Selected dates, September 16 - October 31

The 17th Door converts a Fullerton strip mall into a prison from hell. You'll get a spook out of this extreme haunted house. The attraction is not suitable for children.

West Fullerton Shopping Center

1851 W Orangethorpe Ave, Fullerton

the17thdoor.com

Tanaka Farms Pumpkin Patch

September 17 - October 31

The popular pumpkin patch will be open for the best photo opportunities, best selection of pumpkins in the field, and the "least-crowded patch experience," according to its website.

5380 University Dr, Irvine

tanakafarms.com

Anaheim Fall Festival and Halloween Parade

October 29

Check out the Anaheim Fall Festival in Downtown Anaheim! This month-long festival includes a costume contest, scavenger hunt, parades, and more!

Center Street, Anaheim

anaheimfallfestival

Tunnel of Terror "Haunted Carwash"

October 7 - 31 on select nights

Starting at $35, SoCal's Tunnel of Terror is a carefully curated experience, with scary and creepy performers popping up throughout the wash, and special effects providing a terrifying ambiance.

Big Wave Car Wash

2219 Lincoln Ave., Anaheim

tunnelofterroroc.com

Halloween Zoo-tacular

October 29, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Join this annual Halloween celebration at the OC Zoo in Irvine Regional Park on Saturday, October 29! Free with zoo admission of $2 per person, ages 2 & under free.

OC Zoo

1 Irvine Park Road, Orange

ocparks.com

INLAND EMPIRE

Pumpkin Rock Hike

Year-round

Southeast of Ingalls Park, an approximately 15-foot-tall rock sits above Norco Ridge. The trail to the top can be a bit steep, but it's relatively short.

3737 Crestview Drive in Norco

yelp.com

Frosty's Forest and Pumpkin Patch

You and your family will enjoy the twists and turns of the 4-acre attraction, along with plenty of other daytime activities.

14861 Ramona Ave, Chino

frostysforest.com

Riverside Ghost Walk: CarnEVIL

October 21 & 22

This year's walk will feature two walking tour options that wrap through Riverside's oldest park, established in 1883.

White Park

3936 Chestnut Street, Riverside

crballet.net

VENTURA COUNTY

Fall Harvest on the Farm

September 25 - October 31

This year's annual Fall Harvest Festival includes a tractor-drawn wagon ride, corn maze, pig races, a pumpkin house, live music and a whole lot more. Festival hours are 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Underwood Family Farm

3370 Sunset Valley Road, Moorpark

underwoodfamilyfarms.com

If you know about a great local Halloween event, share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #abc7eyewitness!