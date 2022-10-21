Halloween events in Southern California

Here's a list of Halloween events around Southern California. Share your Halloween haunts with #abc7halloween!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY
Halloween Horror Nights
Select nights September 8 - October 31
The amusement park guarantees a living, breathing, three-dimensional world of horror with terrifying experiences from TV and movies.
Universal Studios
100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City
Fright Fest
September 10 - October 31 on select dates
Fright Fest is back at Six Flags Magic Mountain. You can expect haunted mazes, scare zones and scream-worthy rides.
Six Flags
26101 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Valencia
Los Angeles Haunted Hayride
September 23 - October 31
The 30-acre attraction consists of a nighttime tractor ride where you see tons of scary creatures and characters along the way, a haunted village, scary trick or treating, and a spooky corn maze. But beware! It's not recommended for children under 12.
Griffith Park Old Zoo
4730 Crystal Springs Avenue, Los Angeles
losangeleshauntedhayride.zendesk.com
Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas" shown in 4-D
October 14 - 31
The El Capitan Theatre
1755 N. Highland Avenue, Hollywood
Nights Of The Jack
Sept. 30 - October 31
Enjoy the enchanting King Gillette Ranch grounds in this 2/3 mile walking trail. This Halloween wonderland features a live pumpkin carver, gift shop, top LA food trucks, and tons of other "Instagrammable" moments for all to enjoy! Advanced ticket purchase is required.
King Gillette Ranch, Calabasas
Boo at the Los Angeles Zoo
October 1 - 31
October 22, 23, 29 or 30, you'll find trick-or-treat stations throughout the zoo.
The annual spook spectacular allows ghouls and goblins of all ages to get up close to all sorts of creepy critters...so close, you can touch them.
5333 Zoo Drive, Los Angeles
Haunt'oween LA
September 30- October 31
Celebrate the spooky season with an illuminated carnival, a pumpkin patch, food trucks, and more! Tickets are on sale now.
6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills
Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch
October 7 - 30
Founded in 1987, Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch is a family-owned and operated business that focuses on bringing the farm to the city and celebrating the magic of Halloween.
10100 Jefferson Blvd, Culver City
Carved
October 7-31
For three weeks, Descanso Gardens will be transformed, featuring a mile-long trail lined with thousands of professionally carved jack-o-lanterns made from real pumpkins.
Descanso Gardens
1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge
Cemetery Lane: Trick-R-Treat Experience
October 19-30
Come for an hour-long trick-or-treat experience at one of Los Angeles's collection of old Victorian homes! Perfect for all ages, especially kids! A timed ticket is necessary for visits.
Heritage Square Museum
3515 Pasadena St. Los Angeles
ORANGE COUNTY
Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort
September 2 - October 31
You can catch spooktacular thrills at the Haunted Mansion Holiday, Luigi's Honkin' Haul-O-Ween, Mater's Graveyard JamBOOree and Guardians of the Galaxy - Monsters After Dark.
1313 Disneyland Dr, Anaheim
Knott's Spooky Farm and Knotts Scary Farm
Selected dates, September 22 - October 31
Halloween has taken over Knotts Berry Farm! You can catch Knott's Spooky Farm, a family-friendly Halloween celebration geared for kids ages 3-11, on weekends and October 31. Knott's Scary Farm is not recommended for kids under 13.
8039 Beach Blvd., Buena Park
The 17th Door Haunt Experience
Selected dates, September 16 - October 31
The 17th Door converts a Fullerton strip mall into a prison from hell. You'll get a spook out of this extreme haunted house. The attraction is not suitable for children.
West Fullerton Shopping Center
1851 W Orangethorpe Ave, Fullerton
Tanaka Farms Pumpkin Patch
September 17 - October 31
The popular pumpkin patch will be open for the best photo opportunities, best selection of pumpkins in the field, and the "least-crowded patch experience," according to its website.
5380 University Dr, Irvine
Anaheim Fall Festival and Halloween Parade
October 29
Check out the Anaheim Fall Festival in Downtown Anaheim! This month-long festival includes a costume contest, scavenger hunt, parades, and more!
Center Street, Anaheim
Tunnel of Terror "Haunted Carwash"
October 7 - 31 on select nights
Starting at $35, SoCal's Tunnel of Terror is a carefully curated experience, with scary and creepy performers popping up throughout the wash, and special effects providing a terrifying ambiance.
Big Wave Car Wash
2219 Lincoln Ave., Anaheim
Halloween Zoo-tacular
October 29, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Join this annual Halloween celebration at the OC Zoo in Irvine Regional Park on Saturday, October 29! Free with zoo admission of $2 per person, ages 2 & under free.
OC Zoo
1 Irvine Park Road, Orange
INLAND EMPIRE
Pumpkin Rock Hike
Year-round
Southeast of Ingalls Park, an approximately 15-foot-tall rock sits above Norco Ridge. The trail to the top can be a bit steep, but it's relatively short.
3737 Crestview Drive in Norco
Frosty's Forest and Pumpkin Patch
You and your family will enjoy the twists and turns of the 4-acre attraction, along with plenty of other daytime activities.
14861 Ramona Ave, Chino
Riverside Ghost Walk: CarnEVIL
October 21 & 22
This year's walk will feature two walking tour options that wrap through Riverside's oldest park, established in 1883.
White Park
3936 Chestnut Street, Riverside
VENTURA COUNTY
Fall Harvest on the Farm
September 25 - October 31
This year's annual Fall Harvest Festival includes a tractor-drawn wagon ride, corn maze, pig races, a pumpkin house, live music and a whole lot more. Festival hours are 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Underwood Family Farm
3370 Sunset Valley Road, Moorpark
