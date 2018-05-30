FOOD COACH

LA marks 25th year of National Senior Fitness Day with celebration

EMBED </>More Videos

The fastest-growing population in America has a special day to celebrate senior fitness. (KABC)

By
At the Highland Park Senior Center a day of fitness was in full swing. "It's National Senior Fitness Day's 25th year," said Tom Homsy of Humana.

Homsy said they put the focus on physical activity, exercise classes and programs in multiple gyms throughout the country

"There's over a million seniors in Los Angeles County alone. We think we need to give something back in support," Homsy said.

The workout not only featured stretching, low impact, strength and balance, but interactive booths to test grip, blood pressure, skin, vision and other health barometers.

Senior Director for L.A. City Recreation & Parks, Leslie Richter, says there are 29 senior citizen centers citywide and most programs are offered for free. "Older adults can come, make friends, join clubs, take an activity," said Richter.

A welcome opportunity for many, especially those who want to widen their social circle.

"We do have a free screening for depression, and that's really important. As older adults age they become more lonely, because as families move away, there's no more interaction with family members," Richter said.

A recent Yale study found that stress and anger can increase the risk of high blood pressure and chest pains by 600 percent, so the suggestion is group exercise classes -- they're a great stress reducer.

"Our older adult population is expanding. It's really important to be fit and healthy," said Richter.

They may be slowing down, but seniors are the fastest growing population in America, so stepping up activity helps them and the community.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfood coachcommunityseniorsfitnessexercisemental healthCircle of Health
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD COACH
Technology makes it easy for nutrition pros to offer tele-nutrition to clients
SoCal skate shop Active offers $100K for school sports
Silver Lake chef offers tasty ideas for the end of stone fruit season
Trainers at Brentwood gym held accountable for clients' success
Eataly in LA entices shoppers with holiday gift boxes
More food coach
HEALTH & FITNESS
Doctors see increase in kidney stones in teens; culprit may be medication
IE parents encouraged to talk to their kids following string of suicides
32 infant, child medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
New species of mosquito invading Southern California
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News