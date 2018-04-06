FOOD COACH

Students lift off in new 'flight school' ballet workout

EMBED </>More Videos

A typical ballet class gets ramped up with techniques that allow students to jump, leap and nearly fly like a bird. (KABC)

By
Lauren Dimesky is talking about a class known as "Flight School." This is her third year at Align Ballet Method where this new class is taking flight.

"It's a great feel-good hour. You get to listen to great music, the instructors are motivating and fun and the next day you never felt so sore but in the best way possible," said Dimesky.

"It's high-intensity interval training. It's a dynamic workout based on the idea of ballet jumping," said owner of Align Ballet Method, Michael Cornell.

Cornell, a former ballet dancer is also a certified group fitness instructor who created the program to ramp up what ballet can offer. His school specializes in classical ballet for adults, from beginners all the way to point. But he thought, why not get them jumping for joy?

"We're moving at every joint, all through the workout alternating with upper body strength training. It's a complete body workout: core, proprioception, balance, flexibility. A total package in 60 minutes," said Cornell.

Cornell also says it's the fast twitch muscle fibers he's training to make them long, lean and strong without bulking up.

"Type-two fast twitch fiber. The only way you get this is through a lot of intensity. Deep heavy squats or explosive movement, and that's a component that ballerinas use to train their body," said Cornell.

But Cornell stresses the class can be performed with little to no impact at the start.

"Even if you think you're too old, too young, to tall -- anyone can do it. It's specifically tailored for adult beginner," said student Krisa Denison.

The workout incorporates much of what you see in standard ballet, but the high-intensity intervals of power moves are integrated in with endurance and resistance training to strengthen muscle and connective tissue from head to toe.

First class is free. A drop-in class is $23.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfood coachhobbiesexerciseworkoutfun stuffeducationCircle of Healthballetfitness
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD COACH
Technology makes it easy for nutrition pros to offer tele-nutrition to clients
SoCal skate shop Active offers $100K for school sports
Silver Lake chef offers tasty ideas for the end of stone fruit season
Trainers at Brentwood gym held accountable for clients' success
Eataly in LA entices shoppers with holiday gift boxes
More food coach
HEALTH & FITNESS
Glioblastoma: More about the brain cancer afflicting John McCain
Doctors see increase in kidney stones in teens; culprit may be medication
IE parents encouraged to talk to their kids following string of suicides
32 infant, child medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
New species of mosquito invading Southern California
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Nick Young arrested for obstruction during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News