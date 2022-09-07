Surveillance video captures alarming smash-and-grab robbery in DTLA Jewelry District

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- New video shows an alarming smash-and-grab robbery attempt at a jewelry store in downtown Los Angeles.

Police said six suspects wearing masks and hoodies rushed the store in the 600 block of Hill Street in the Jewelry District Tuesday afternoon and began smashing the glass cases.

Employees fought back, according to police, and the suspects took off.

Witnesses said several of the suspects were caught by security, but several others jumped into getaway cars.

Police said there were three vehicles waiting for the suspects, including two Mercedes vehicles - one black and one white - and a white Kia.

One person was injured during the incident, though it's unclear if that person was a suspect, customer or employee. Details surrounding any stolen merchandise was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.