Music, fun-filled Kahuna Concert for a Cause in San Clemente benefits special needs community

SAN CLEMENTE (KABC) -- It's a yearly tradition in San Clemente: the Kahuna Concert for a Cause. The event is a celebration of So-Cal surf culture, and so much more. It raises money for special needs charities.

People looking to improve the lives of special needs kids and adults came together for an evening filled with music in San Clemente. The 6th Annual Kahuna Concert for a Cause benefits the Kahuna Cares Foundation which honors surfing legend-Terry 'Tubesteak' Tracy... also known as the Big Kahuna. His daughter, Jennifer, is the founder of Kahuna Cares.

"It's important because I'm one of seven kids. My dad liked having everybody together so when he died I just knew that's what I had to do," said Jennifer.

Tubesteak's family says he cared for and supported the special needs community. They say the Foundation keeps his memory alive and makes a difference to those in need by raising money for various charities. Bands donated their time and talents to the event, which they say helps bring joy to everyone involved.

"A lot of the people that are here tonight, everybody has a common bond and connection of music so it's fun to collaborate with all the other bands and get together and support each other," said Angelique, "The Welfares."

Parents of special needs children are happy to see organizations like Kahuna Cares Foundation make a positive impact in the lives of their families.

"I'm always out trying to support any cause that's going to benefit him in terms of activities, future, work, friendships, meeting other parents," said Bridget Harvey.