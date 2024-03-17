Ko Ryu Ramen in Torrance keeps things spicy for SoCal ramen lovers

Think you're a master at eating spicy ramen? The popular spot definitely likes to heat things up!

Think you're a master at eating spicy ramen? The popular ramen spot in Torrance definitely likes to heat things up!

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- What better way to stay warm than to snuggle up with a big bowl of noodles? At Ko Ryu Ramen in Torrance, you can enjoy plenty of flavorful bowls of hot ramen - any time!

The restaurant opened more than 10 years ago and is still going strong.

"They love our flavor," said Operations Manager Kai Hsiao of their customers. "I always taste the quality every day. So I almost eat it like four or five times a week, the ramen. So I know if I like it, everybody will like it too."

For $15, you can get a nice, big, flavorful bowl of hot ramen. Most seasonings are imported from Japan and the fresh produce is sourced locally.

The most popular bowls include the Garlic Bomb Ramen, which has garlic, green onions and Chashu pork, and the Ko Ryu Spicy Ramen, a bowl with great depth of flavor in a fiery soup. You can order them by heat level, which goes from 1 to 5, but beware! Even level 1 packs a punch.

Lastly, there's the CEO Ramen, which got its name because the broth is rich enough to be a CEO.

"Service is always the most important thing," said Ko Ryu Ramen Founder Brian Jean. "Secondly, taste. In the winter, it is very busy. Sometimes, we have to close early because we run out of broth."

Most customers will order an appetizer or side dish to go with their ramen. The dumplings are always a hit - pork pan, fried or vegetable.

The Chicken Karaage is also delicious, which is fried chicken with a ginger sweet and sour sauce. Don't forget about their delicious fried rice, which is guaranteed to bring you back.

"The flavor is so different, and I don't want to put anybody down, but we have people who come through the door after our kitchen is already closed and they'll come peak through the door and say, 'Are you open?' and I'm like, 'No, I'm sorry, but there is a ramen place up the street,'" said Kathy Garcia about the customers.

She said they're aware of other ramen spots but simply reply to her saying, "It doesn't taste like yours."

This family business is clearly a favorite by customers whose pictures hang proudly on the wall.

Ko Ryu Ramen is located at 24631 Crenshaw Boulevard Unit K in Torrance and is open seven days a week.

Thank you Christopher for the submission!