Woodland Hills homicide linked to death of child found on 405 Freeway, LAPD says

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead at a Woodland Hills apartment complex and police say the incident is linked to the death of a child found on the 405 Freeway earlier in the day.

Police say the man's body was found just after 7:30 a.m. Monday face down on the ground at the Montecito apartments on Variel Avenue.

It apparently happened inside the garage. Crime scene tape was surrounding a black vehicle.

The garage gate was also damaged.

Investigators have not released much information, other that this is not gang-related.

On Monday afternoon, LAPD detectives said it believed the homicide in Woodland Hills was connected to another tragedy involving two children on the 405 Freeway.

Detectives are also investigating whether the incidents were also related to a deadly crash in Redondo Beach.