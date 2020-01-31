kobe bryant

Kobe Bryant honored by mariachi musicians with emotional rendition of 'Amor Eterno' outside Staples Center

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Among the hundreds of people who gathered Wednesday evening at the makeshift memorial near Staples Center were more than a dozen mariachi musicians from throughout Los Angeles.

They were there to honor Laker legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and the seven other victims who perished in Sunday's helicopter crash in Calabasas.

"He really embraced the Latino community. He did interviews in Spanish," mariachi player Santiago Alberto said. "L.A. is a mostly Latino community and they welcomed him with open arms when he came to L.A."

WATCH: Mariachi band performs as Kobe Bryant fans continue to mourn at Staples Center
EMBED More News Videos

Mariachi players from around Los Angeles came together at Staples Center Wednesday night to honor Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and the other eight lives lost.


Alberto put out a call to local mariachi performers online. Members of different bands, they played together for the first time Wednesday night.

"This is how we mourn our people, with mariachi, with live bands," Moorpark resident Ramon Avila said. "We mourn him, but we also gratify him for everything he did for us."

Among the songs performed by the musicians was a heart-rending version of "Amor Eterno," or "Eternal Love," a beloved mariachi standard.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeleslos angeles countylos angeles lakersstaples centerkobe bryanthelicopterhelicopter crashnbabasketball
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KOBE BRYANT
Kobe Bryant crash: Unauthorized photos prompt legislation
Vanessa Bryant marks birthday by sharing letter from Kobe
Inside Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan's private friendship
Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt birthday message to daughter Gianna
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Chargers players trying to prepare for season among restrictions
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Show More
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News