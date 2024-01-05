Let the good times roll! Meet the two brothers who are bringing the taste of New Orleans to SoCal

CLAREMONT, Calif. (KABC) -- If you're looking for a good time at a spot that makes you feel like you're on Bourbon Street, then head over to The Quarter Creole Cuisine in Claremont.

This restaurant has gumbo, shrimp and beignets that taste like they came straight from New Orleans.

"A place that transports you into like an old hotel restaurant in the French Quarter," said executive chef and co-owner Norm Thayard.

The restaurant has a little bit of everything from the Crescent City, like Mardi Gras mannequins, masks and beads, and a rich family history displayed proudly on the walls.

Then of course, there's the food.

"Folks can come in here and get food that's not only as good, or sort of like what you get in New Orleans, its better. It's because he's cooking it," said co-owner Paul Thayard as he pointed to his brother Norm.

The brothers opened The Quarter Creole Cuisine five years ago. Everything is made from scratch with some of the recipes dating back to their great-great grandmother from about 200 years ago.

You have to try their gumbo! It's layered in flavors of pork, shrimp, chicken, crab and oysters, making it their number one seller! Next up, there's the Shrimp Yvonne, a dish composed of large shell on shrimp in a buttery, garlic and thyme-spiced sauce, with bread for dipping.

A smoked-ham Danish delivers on flavor, and the fresh and crispy fried catfish Po'boy is another favorite.

"Many people stop him and say, 'I just can't even tell you, I haven't had this type of flavor in my mouth since I was a child,' with a tear," said Paul about Norm's cooking.

For dessert, order the colorful king cake, or the bread pudding with whiskey sauce. Then there's the beignets, which come with a strawberry puree for dipping.

Norm and Paul said they opened The Quarter Creole Cuisine to bring some representation to the cuisine so dear to their hearts, and they feel accomplished and honored it's been so well received.

"The legacy for us is important," said Paul, who is currently training their nieces and nephews. "We've seen too many people come in and say, 'It stopped after my grandmother."

"It makes us feel great," added Norm. "We're happy to be here. We plan on being here for not just five more but probably 50 years, long after I'm gone, I hope this place is still going."

Across the street, The Quarter Market serves lunch and pastries, and every Tuesday is Fat Tuesday at The Quarter Creole Cuisine. That means customers can enjoy live music, so be sure to make a reservation.

The Quarter Creole Cuisine is located at 201 N. Indian Hill in Claremont and is open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday.

Thank you Monica for the submission!