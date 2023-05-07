San Diego man sets course record at OC Marathon

A San Diego man won the 19th annual OC Marathon Sunday in a record time of 2:18:06, while a Northern California woman took home the women's race in 2:53:06.

ORANGE (KABC) -- A San Diego man won the 19th annual OC Marathon Sunday in a record time of 2:18:06, while a Northern California woman took home the women's race in 2:53:06.

Steven Martinez earned a $2,500 bonus for breaking the old course record of 2:22:45 set in 2011.

"The number of participants is returning to pre-COVID days,'' said Gary Kutscher, the race director for the festival, which also included a half-marathon Sunday and a 5K and kids' mile run that were held Saturday.

"After three years of pandemic restrictions folks are finally comfortable being out there together. They are ready to get out there and run in large groups and have a lot of fun,'' he said. "Our whole theme this year is 'Let's run together,' and I think that is truly what is happening.''

The race ended at the OC Fair and Event Center in Costa Mesa.

To see a full list of race results, click here.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.