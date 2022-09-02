Perris school resource officer shakes up rally with viral dance moves: 'It was absolutely nuts'

"They made me feel like a celebrity," he said with a smile. "These kids are amazing."

PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) -- Students of all ages are trying to find their groove when it comes to going back to school, but a high school in Perris celebrated the start of the new school year with a rally unlike any other - and one person stole the show.

In a video that has since gone viral, a school resource officer at Orange Vista High School in Perris is seen showing off some serious dance moves during an appearance that many weren't expecting.

"It was absolutely nuts," said Dina Greene, the school's activities director. "He already has a great relationship with everybody on campus, students and staff alike."

Part of the rally was meant for teachers to show off their moves for the students, but having Officer Zuriah McKnight join the party was a surprise.

"I like to dance," he said. "That's my thing, you know? I do it often, as all my friends and family would say."

Students are seen cheering him on and dancing along with him.

"I think that one came more as a surprise because you never really would expect, especially a police officer on campus, to perform," said student and Associated Student Body Vice President Nareth Landin. "It really caught the entire school by surprise."

Plus, McKnight danced to the hit song "Bless the Bottle" by Southern California rapper Radio Base featuring Cali Stackz, and it put a new spotlight on Perris.

"A lot of people were like, 'Where is this at? Like, it has to be Cali because the way he's dancing,'" said Greene. "He looked like he was like really in L.A. We had our locals, so we're like, 'We're in the city of Perris.' They are like, 'It's Perris y'all! We're in the IE."

The school organized the teachers' dance to help build a stronger relationship with the students.

"Our kids do appreciate us much more knowing that we're human beings and that we can relate," Greene said.

Plus, they made McKnight feel like a star.

