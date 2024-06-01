Students at Boyle Heights high school walk out, demand transparency over departure of administrators

The Boyle Heights students say they are demanding transparency over why the principal is no longer at the school.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Students from Felicitas and Gonzalo Mendez High School walked out Friday morning and marched about a mile to Los Angeles City Hall.

The group of hundreds included some parents, volunteers and peers from nearby schools.

The students said they are demanding transparency over why the principal, Mauro Bautista, is no longer at the school.

"The district has failed to provide an update as to what is happening," said Jonathan Hernandez, a senior at the school.

Students said it has been just over a month without a clear explanation, and that now, their vice principal is no longer at the school as of a few days ago.

"All they can say is it's confidential because of their procedures," student body president Samantha Hernandez said.

"It's important to know because they were pillars in our community," Jonathan Hernandez said. "They have clearly brought in a positive influence to our school."

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Unified School District told Eyewitness in part that the district respects the students' right to express their concerns, while encouraging them to stay on campus for their safety.

"While we cannot comment on specific personnel matters, we want to assure our students, families and employees that decisions regarding school leadership are made after careful consideration of various factors to ensure the continued success and well-being of everyone in the school community," a spokesperson said.

One parent said she does not want to pick sides but does believe students and parents should know what is taking place at the school.