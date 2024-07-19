Fast-moving brush fire erupts along 210 Freeway at La Tuna Canyon Road

A fast-moving brush fire erupted along the 210 Freeway at La Tuna Canyon Road Friday.

A fast-moving brush fire erupted along the 210 Freeway at La Tuna Canyon Road Friday.

A fast-moving brush fire erupted along the 210 Freeway at La Tuna Canyon Road Friday.

A fast-moving brush fire erupted along the 210 Freeway at La Tuna Canyon Road Friday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A fast-moving brush fire erupted along the 210 Freeway at La Tuna Canyon Road Friday.

Chris Cristi spotted the fire from AIR7 while they were headed to Glendora to report on the Fork Fire in the Angeles National Forest. A large plume of smoke could be seen coming from the La Tuna Canyon area.

Flames could be seen burning very close to eastbound lanes of the 210 Freeway.

L.A. city firefighters are on scene. An estimated 10 to 12 acres have burned, fire officials said. Only one eastbound lane is open at this time.