Fierce winds bring dangerous driving conditions to Inland Empire

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Powerful Santa Ana winds whipped across Southern California Wednesday morning, creating dangerous driving conditions in the Inland Empire.

At least one big rig was toppled over near the Cherry Avenue exit on the 210 Freeway in Fontana. Crews had to drag the semi-truck off the freeway to make way for traffic.

Josh Gallegos of Fontana said he saw an overturned truck on the 15 Freeway. He said the wind had something to do with why business was slow at the barbershop he works at.

"Almost like a rainy day. Nobody really wants to be outside," he said.

Some drivers had to watch out for flying debris. Adrian Delaossa of Anaheim said a bumper hit the top of his truck, leaving a dent.

Meanwhile, thousands of Southern California Edison customers were also left without power. During high wind events, thousands of homes came under a Public Safety Power Shutoff across the region.

In other parts of Southern California, firefighters battled wind-driven brush fires that forced evacuations and damaged homes.