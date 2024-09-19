Fruit vendors awarded more than $2.8 million after 2022 Woodland Hills attacks

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two local street vendors have been awarded more than $2.8 million after a man attacked them in Woodland Hills.

A jury on Wednesday found Daniel McGuire guilty of assault and emotional distress for the 2022 attacks. Video captured the moment McGuire hacked apart one stand and yelled at the vendors to leave.

In one incident, he destroyed a vendor's fruit stand with an axe.

The vendors' attorneys called the verdict a major win that sends a clear message that violence and hate against street vendors will not be tolerated.