Innocent driver killed in violent crash at end of police chase in Winnetka

Several drivers were taken to a hospital with relatively minor injuries, but the driver of a Tesla died instantly.

WINNETKA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An innocent driver was killed Saturday when a police chase ended in a violent four-car pileup in Winnetka.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. near Mason Avenue and Saticoy Street.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers were following the suspect after receiving reports of a stolen Mercedes.

"As soon as he began to drive a erratically, giving the officers the indication that he realized that they were behind him, that's when we had to act accordingly," LAPD Dep. Chief Don Graham.

Police said the suspect, who was identified only as a man in his early 40s, was speeding and ran a red light as he was heading southbound on Mason Avenue.

That's when he slammed into a Tesla, which was heading westbound on Saticoy Street. The impact caused the Tesla to crash into two other vehicles.

Those drivers were taken to a hospital with relatively minor injuries, but the woman in the Tesla died instantly.

"Words won't describe what I saw. It was sad," said a witness.

The suspect has since been taken into custody as the investigation continues.