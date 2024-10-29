Long Beach set to Celebrate Día de los Muertos with a grand parade and festival this Saturday

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Celebrate Día de los Muertos in Long Beach and honor life and remembrance through a rich cultural tradition.

Join the 9th annual Día de los Muertos Grand Parade, an exciting celebration featuring lively music, talented dancers, and displays of artistry that capture the spirit of Día de los Muertos.

Presented by the City of Long Beach and First District Councilwoman Mary Zendejas, the parade will take place on Saturday, November 2, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Downtown Long Beach.

Witness a dazzling display of music, dancers, and beautiful artistry from Pine Avenue to Shoreline Drive.

A vibrant mix of floats, performers, and community members will highlight the cultural richness of the day.

Following the parade, the Arte y Ofrendas Festival will take place at Marina Green Park on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This festival will showcase the rich tapestry of Día de los Muertos traditions, including beautifully decorated altars, vibrant decorations, and striking Catrinas.

Attendees can explore an artisan Mercado, enjoy delicious food, partake in children's activities, and experience live performances throughout the day.

This celebration invites family, friends, and neighbors to honor loved ones who have passed in ways that are meaningful to them.

The City of Long Beach welcomes everyone to take part in this grand cultural experience in Downtown Long Beach.

For more details about the Grand Parade and the 9th Annual Día de los Muertos Festival, visit diademuertos.com.