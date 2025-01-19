Strong winds coming as firefighters make progress against Eaton, Palisades fires

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Southern California was bracing for another dangerous wind event early this week, as firefighters made more steady progress on the deadly Eaton and Palisades fires.

Los Angeles County will be under a red flag warning for extreme fire danger from Monday morning through Tuesday night. Forecasters say a "moderate to strong" Santa Ana wind event is expected, with isolated gusts of 80 to 100 mph expected in most wind-prone mountain locations, such as the San Gabriel, western Santa Monica and Santa Susana Mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials are urging residents to review their evacuation plans and make sure emergency kits are stocked with needed items should they have to evacuate.

Containment of the 14,117-acre Eaton Fire grew to 81% overnight, up from 73%, as firefighters, aided by water-dropping helicopters, continued extinguishing hot spots in steep, inaccessible canyons near Winters Creek, Mt. Lowe and Mt. Wilson before a new wind event moves into the region.

The 23,713-acre Palisades Fire was 52% contained, up overnight from 49%.

Evacuation orders were lifted for dozens of areas in both fires this weekend, though some homes were still without electricity and/or gas service due to safety shutoffs.

A curfew remains in effect nightly from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the mandatory evacuation areas, with only firefighters, law enforcement and utility workers allowed in those zones.

FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers were open at UCLA Research Park West, 10850 W. Pico Blvd., and Pasadena City College Community Education Center, 3035 E. Foothill Blvd., to assist homeowners with applying for aid.

President-elect Donald Trump said Saturday that he will "probably" travel to California this week to view the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles County. Trump is set to be inaugurated on Monday.

The cause of the Eaton and Palisades fires remain under investigation. They erupted on Jan. 7 as the area was under a red flag warning for critical fire danger due to a historic wind event that saw gusts of 80 mph.

Together, the fires have killed at least 27 people and destroyed at least 14,362 structures. As of Sunday, more than 8,300 firefighting personnel were engaged in the efforts to fight the blazes.

Emergencies have been declared in the county and the state, and President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for the state. By the time all the damage in assessed, the fires are expected to constitute the costliest natural disaster in U.S. history.