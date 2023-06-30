Ray's BBQ opened its doors in 2016. It is family owned and operated, and first started as a backyard BBQ; it's since gained traction on social media and is now a hot spot in the city of Huntington Park.

Family recipes on the menu at Ray's BBQ in Huntington Park, just in time for July 4th

HUNTINGTON PARK (KABC) -- It's not the Fourth of July without barbecue!

And Ray's BBQ in Huntington Park is setting off some serious culinary fireworks. The smoker is heating up, the gloves are on and Raul is trimming the brisket. Hours pass and it is a beautiful before and after.

"Little by little we got traction. The driveway started getting busier and busier with customers," said Coowner Sebastian Ramirez.

Ray's BBQ opened its doors in 2016. It is family owned and operated. It started as a backyard BBQ, and then gained traction on Facebook.

"Somehow, someway we had enough money to open up this little joint," Ramirez said.

Today it's a hot spot in the City of HP. The best sellers include the smoked brisket, the pork dry rubbed ribs, and the Brisket Pit Master Sandwich: cole slaw, pickles, brisket, jalapeno, house made aioli and melted pepper jack cheese. Also, make sure to check out the Jalapeño Cheddar and Guisado sausage.

The most popular sides are the macaroni and cheese, BBQ beans, and BBQ rice.

"I give it all to my mom because she makes all the sides from scratch from her own recipes and it's all influenced from how she grew up in El Salvador," Ramirez explained.

Ray's is a barbecue business that began out of passion and necessity, when Sebastian and Raul's father, Rene Ray Ramirez, was unemployed. He passed last year...a mural in his honor is painted on the wall inside. Sebastian says his father would be proud and he is thankful for the community's continued support.

"I can't imagine how proud he would be but I hope he is and I kind of know. I feel that he is. It really touches my heart because it opens my mind to how far our support reaches. We have no idea but somewhere the word is getting spread around and it's heartwarming," he said.

Rays BBQ is closed Sundays and Mondays. It will be open on the Fourth of July if you'd like to stop in.