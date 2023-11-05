Florida man driving semi-truck arrested after high-speed police chase in Texas

The 51-year-old driver from Florida was arrested following a high-speed police chase that lasted more than 2.5 hours. The chase ended in a Fulshear neighborhood in Fort Bend County.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas -- One man from Florida was arrested after a high-speed police chase with a semi-truck Saturday afternoon in Texas.

Christopher John Lubowski, 51, of Ormono, Florida, was arrested for felony charges of evading and possession of a controlled substance after more than 2.5 hour chase.

"I didn't think I was going to make it, because it was so fast," Gean Fernandez told ABC13 Houston.

Fernandez was hit by the big-rig near Katy Mills.

According to authorities, the chase began in Montgomery County, Texas, when police responded to a report of a reckless driving semi-truck. Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputies joined the chase to assist the pursuit.

"I didn't know where to look at, the driver, 18-wheeler, the cops, everything was just moving so fast," Zack Shami said.

Shami told ABC13 his family was almost hit head on by the truck when it sped by.

The chase then passed through multiple counties and ended with the help of several additional Houston-area agencies and tactical forces, including aviation units.

According to authorities, the suspect was forced to stop in Fort Bend County, Texas, neighborhood.

"I can't remember in my life, seeing this many police cars at any event like this at once," Dan Wampler said.