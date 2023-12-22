Purchase a Spark of Love-inspired t-shirt and bring joy to kids this holiday season

ABC7 has partnered with Smile South Central to identify local muralists who donate their time and talent to design t-shirts inspired by our community initiatives.

ABC7 has partnered with Smile South Central to identify local muralists who donate their time and talent to design t-shirts inspired by our community initiatives. SoCal muralist Daniel Toledo's imagination was sparked by toys from his childhood.

ABC7 has partnered with Smile South Central to identify local muralists who donate their time and talent to design t-shirts inspired by our community initiatives. SoCal muralist Daniel Toledo's imagination was sparked by toys from his childhood.

ABC7 has partnered with Smile South Central to identify local muralists who donate their time and talent to design t-shirts inspired by our community initiatives. SoCal muralist Daniel Toledo's imagination was sparked by toys from his childhood.

ABC7 will donate 100% of its proceeds from the sale of the items featured at our apparel shop to support various charities and non-profit organizations in our five-county viewing area.

Support ABC7's Spark of Love toy drive

ABC7 Spark of Love Adult Short Sleeve T-Shirt designed by Mister Toledo $27.95 Shop Now

Artist Daniel Toledo, also known Mister Toledo hopes that you'll love his retro design for his Spark of Love T-shirt. Mister Toledo is an L.A.-based artist who works at a shared studio space at Munzón Gallery in Long Beach. He told us, "I thought the Spark of Love campaign needed a little mascot." Meet Mister Toledo and find out more about his design here.

Snow Commerce ABC7LA Spark of Love Adult Short Sleeve T-Shirt designed by AngelOnce $27.95 Shop Now

Armed with spray paint cans, artist AngelOnce hopes to spread peace and love through his murals. Teaming up with Spark of Love, AngelOnce shares Charlie, the angry elephant, with the world. For AngelOnce, it's crucial to show love to the community and its kids. Meet AngelOnce and find out more about his design here.

Snow Commerce ABC7LA Spark of Love Adult Short Sleeve T-Shirt designed by Jules Muck $27.95 Shop Now

Muck Rock's shirt is a reproduction of a Santa Monica mural that calls for peace after two men were killed in late August in Kenosha, Wisconsin. "I think it's a really difficult holiday season this year because of what's been going on," said local graffiti artist and muralist Jules Muck, otherwise known as Muck Rock. Jules Muck began painting graffiti as a teen in Europe and England in the 1990s. Meet Muck Rock and find out more about her design here.

Snow Commerce ABC7LA Spark of Love Adult Short Sleeve T-Shirt designed by Jason Ostro $27.95 Shop Now

Jason Ostro is an artist and the director of Gabba Gallery in Los Angeles. "I've been very interested in art my entire life," Ostro said. "I was influenced by art at a very, very young age from my mom." Meet Jason Ostro and find out more about his design here.

Snow Commerce ABC7LA Spark of Love Adult Short Sleeve T-Shirt designed by Phobik $27.95 Shop Now

"It's important to be a part of the campaign just because it's for kids," said Phobik, a Los Angeles-based artist specializing in public art and paintings. "It brightens up their day and uplifts the community and it introduces other people to creative artwork." Meet Phobik and find out more about his design here.

Snow Commerce ABC7LA Spark of Love Adult Short Sleeve T-Shirt designed by Liseth Amaya $29.95 Shop Now

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Liseth Amaya is a multi-disciplinary international painter, illustrator and muralist. Amaya stated, "I think I've always just been inspired to want to be a painter. It wasn't something that actually thought I could do as a child. Painting for me is everything. I just couldn't imagine doing anything else." Meet Liseth Amaya and find out more about her design here.

Snow Commerce ABC7LA Spark of Love Adult Short Sleeve T-Shirt designed by hero $29.95 Shop Now

Contemporary artist 'hero' creates socially charged images with his blend of mixed media and spray paint. "Space and the next frontier and what it's like to just be pushing boundaries...I really wanted to incorporate that into the design that I created for Spark of Love," said hero. Meet hero and find out more about his design here.

Snow Commerce ABC7LA Spark of Love Adult Short Sleeve T-Shirt designed by Ernest Doty $29.95 Shop Now

Artist Ernest Doty has been building his craft as an artist since the early 90s. "I'm originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico, where I was an active painter, Doty stated. "I moved to Oakland, California, about 18 years ago. And then two years ago, we moved here to Los Angeles. Through that community - the street art community - that's how I got connected with this project." Meet Ernest Doty and find out more about his design here.

Snow Commerce ABC7LA Spark of Love Adult Short Sleeve T-Shirt designed by GoopMassta $29.95 Shop Now

GoopMassta is a SoCal artist who is recognized for his signature character, an amphibious iconic frog with a big personality and even bigger dreams. "The shirt that I drew is him engulfed in a whole bunch of toys and things that we want...crave...need. You know, just things that people like. It's just always fun to dive into a whole thing of toys, right?" Meet GoopMassta and find out more about his design here.