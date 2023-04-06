If you're looking for something sweet, the Ensaymada Project in Santa Clarita offers traditional Filipino treats to satisfy that craving.

On The Menu: Satisfy your sweet tooth at The Ensaymada Project in Santa Clarita

"It's always a happy place, a happy welcoming place," said owner Chari Reyes with a smile.

The Ensaymada Project has been a family favorite since 2009, when sisters Chari and Rosanna Reyes began selling the sweet treat to friends.

"I would bring these to parties all ribboned up and people said 'hey, you have something there, something different, why don't you start selling those'," Reyes said.

Ensaymadas are a traditional Filipino pastry.

"The best way I can describe it for most people who have never tasted it -- imagine a Hawaiian role with cupcake frosting. And it's just like delicious," Head Chef Joey Messina explained.

What comes out of the oven is a beautiful, fluffy and slightly sweet brioche bread that is then topped with butter, cheese and frosting.

The Ensaymada Project sells over 26 flavors, everything from Boston cream to Pina colada.

The top sellers are the Gouda cheese and my favorite: the cookie butter, a delightfully sweet and salty combo.

Individual ensaymadas cost $5, a half dozen is $25 and a box of a dozen is $45. You can mix and match however you choose, and you can order online.

Reyes encourages customers to warm up their ensyamada in the microwave for 5-8 seconds.

"The sky is the limit. You come in and get your ensaymada, get some bread pudding, and maybe we're running something special that day like brownies. Just try to expand a little bit and get more people in the door," said Messina.

What began as a small business out of her home has blossomed into a successful pastry shop.

Reyes' sister passed of pancreatic cancer in 2018. But through The Ensaymada Project, her legacy lives on.

"She said, 'you're going to go on your own, you're going to find the best people. You won't need me but I'll always be there.' She's always in my memory. Each time this gets any bigger, I give her credit," Reyes said.

The Ensaymada Project is located at 24811 Railroad Ave B/C in Newhall, Santa Clarita.