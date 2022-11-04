Dramatic video shows victim getting hit by car, robbed in West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Shocking surveillance video shows a man getting hit by a car in West Hollywood before getting violently robbed.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, it happened just after 9 a.m. on Friday in the 9000 block of West Sunset Boulevard.

Deputies say the man was struck by the suspect's vehicle and was robbed.

Footage from one surveillance camera shows the suspect pulling into a parking lot and getting out of his car, pointing a gun at the victim.

The video shows the suspect running toward the victim - who is seen wearing a blue shirt - and chasing him through the lot until they are no longer in the frame.

Moments later, a second person is seen jumping out of the suspect vehicle.

Footage from another surveillance camera shows the victim getting violently hit by the suspect's vehicle. After the suspect slammed into him, the suspect was seen getting out of the vehicle and appeared take some sort of item or items from the victim while he was on the ground, visibly injured.

Mark Issari, a witness who spoke with Eyewitness News on Friday, said the victim has an office near the area and parks in that same lot every day.

"When he parked, the other car came in, they ran to him and asked him for his wallet, or purse or watch, and they started arguing ... fighting," he said. "So they were running back and forth and I was trying to go get some help."

Issari said there are several cameras in the area.

He said it's the first time an incident like this has occurred since he's been working in the area.

"It's scary, too," he said. "The rules are not very strong enough and they do this kind of stuff all over, every day."

The sheriff's department said the suspect took off and was seen heading eastbound on Sunset Boulevard. The vehicle was described as gray, four-door Infinity.

They said a firearm was recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the West Hollywood Station at 310-855-8850 and ask to speak with Det. Chappell.