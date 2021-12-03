99-year-old SoCal vet keeps fit by walking at Bolsa Chica State Beach daily, beloved by community

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11223947" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A flagpole displaying the American flag and the colors of the U.S. Air Force now stands proudly in front of the Southern California home of a 99-year-old retired Air Force veteran.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Joe Bush has lived through 18 U.S. presidents, the Great Depression and even served in World War II.He was born on May 22, 1922."I've been to Japan. I've been to China. I've been to Africa. I've been to England," he said.But it's safe to say his favorite place is Bolsa Chica State Beach in Huntington Beach."I've been coming out here for 20 years, every morning," he said.Each morning he gets up at 5 a.m. and takes a walk. He believes it keeps his 99-year-old body young."I'm in good shape," he said, smiling.He's made a lot of friends along the way, always stopping to share a story, life lesson or a joke."They all know me by the name of Joe or grandpop," he said."He's pretty much an icon around here. He's a legend," explained Kevin Klepfer, a Bolsa Chica State Beach Park official.Bush's goal is to celebrate the big 100 come May.His advice for everyone hoping to live a life as long as his -- be healthy, eat healthy and take care of yourself."I feel good. I've got such good friends around me," he said.