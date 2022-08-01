LAunchPad program at Cal State LA helps develop girls' interest in science studies, careers

The LAunchPad program at CalState LA is helping teach high-school girls about careers in engineering, computer science and technology.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A program at Cal State LA is helping foster the interest of high-school girls in science fields.

LAunchPad was started six years ago to increase the number of females who end up in fields such as engineering, computer-science and technology.

The two-week summer program introduces high school juniors and seniors to professionals in the field and has them engage in hands-on experiments, such as launching rockets.

The program went virtual last year during the pandemic but now has returned to in-person and hands-on learning.

"You're finally able to see the support you actually have in this program, this field of work," said student Amber Mash. "It's really uplifting."

For more about the program, go to the LAunchPad website and watch the video report above.