Here's every fire burning in Southern California today

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Four fires burned out of control in Southern California on Thursday amid red-flag conditions. Several homes have been destroyed, and mandatory evacuations have been ordered.
Firefighters were in a fierce battle to save homes across the Southland. Authorities say they've ordered at least 40,000 people to evacuate as wind-driven fires rage near neighborhoods north of Los Angeles.
There is no containment on any of the fires yet. The flames were fed by dry winds that are predicted to strengthen across the region. Forecasters say peak gusts could top 70 mph (112 kph).
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
