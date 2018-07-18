FOOD COACH

'Mes de Mas' workout hopes to get the Latino community up and moving toward good health

Beachbody is streaming their first Spanish-language fitness and nutrition videos for the Latino population. (Beachbody.com)

There are loads of DVDs and streaming workouts on the market, but you'd be surprised to learn how little there is when it comes to workout programs that speak to the Latino market.

One fitness professional decided to do something about that with a program that has a Latin twist.

Idalis Velazquez was born in Puerto Rico. She says as a young girl, fitness and nutrition weren't really a priority.

"We didn't grow up with those healthy habits. We definitely don't view fitness as fun," Velazquez said.

Now she is living it up in a more healthful way and is a fitness profession. As master trainer for Beachbody, she created Mes de Más, their first Spanish-language workout program. You can stream on your phone, tablet or exercise just about anywhere.

"The workouts are 30 minutes or less, and they're all using your own bodyweight," Velazquez said. "You can strengthen your body in a very safe way. More strength, more mobility, more longevity, more energy."

Velasquez, who once had health issues herself, was concerned about the high rate of obesity and heart disease among Latinos. She wants to help others learn how easy it is to make healthier lifestyle choices.

The program also has a meal planning component and ways to modify, along with ways to kick up the intensity if you want a little more for your money.

You can sample the program for free, or buy it for $99 a year.
