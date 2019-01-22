Oscars fans, the day has come. Tuesday morning, we finally get to know who will be nominated at this year's ceremony.
Tracee Ellis Ross and Kumail Nanjiani are announcing the nominees beginning at 8:20 a.m. ET | 5:20 a.m. PT.
Watch the announcement live in the player above and check back for updates below as all 24 categories are announced.
Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
