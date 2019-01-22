OSCARS

Oscar nominations 2019 live stream: Tracee Ellis Ross, Kumail Nanjiani announce Academy Awards nominees

Watch LIVE breaking news coverage when it happens from ABC7 Eyewitness News.

Oscars fans, the day has come. Tuesday morning, we finally get to know who will be nominated at this year's ceremony.

Tracee Ellis Ross and Kumail Nanjiani are announcing the nominees beginning at 8:20 a.m. ET | 5:20 a.m. PT.

Watch the announcement live in the player above and check back for updates below as all 24 categories are announced.

RELATED: Everything to know about Oscars 2019

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviescelebrityOscarsacademy awardsmovie newsaward shows
OSCARS
Oscars nominations 2019: What to know
Will this year's Best Picture be a box office hit?
Cardi B, Camila Cabello among 2019 Grammys performers
'FIJI water girl' steals the show on Golden Globes red carpet
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars nominations 2019: What to know
Will this year's Best Picture be a box office hit?
Women of 'The Bachelor' show their strength to Colton
Bon Jovi's restaurant offers free meals to furloughed workers
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oscars nominations 2019: What to know
Chris Brown and 2 others detained in Paris after rape complaint
Powerful SoCal winds topple trees, power lines
UTLA says strike will continue Tuesday despite result of ongoing talks
OC veterans make a difference for MLK weekend
1 wounded in North Hollywood gang shooting
Rams start preparing for Super Bowl LIII
Women of 'The Bachelor' show their strength to Colton
Show More
Manny Pacquiao's LA home robbed during fight
Moreno Valley teen missing for more than a week
Kamala Harris 2020: California senator running for president
Thousands honor MLK Day at 34th Annual Kingdom Day Parade
National Day of Service: Where to volunteer in SoCal
More News