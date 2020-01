EMBED >More News Videos Among the hundreds of people who gathered at a makeshift near Staples Center were mariachi musicians from throughout Los Angeles.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Tributes continue to pour in following the passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and eight others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas Sunday.Disneyland is joining that list by honoring Bryant in its own special way. On the attraction "Dumbo the Flying Elephant," the number eight Dumbo was lowered while the rest of the ride kept spinning..Eight is the jersey number Bryant wore during his early years with the Lakers.