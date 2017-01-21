Top Videos
Show More
More U.S. & World News
- Interactive Radar Maps
- Mostly sunny, cool conditions expected across SoCal on Saturday as major storm looms
- Heavy rain causes thick mud, debris flow in Duarte
- Heavy snow, fog blanket Inland Empire mountains
- SoCal storm brings power outages, flooding, mudslides, traffic messes
- VIDEO: Tree nearly crushes van in La Habra
- After intense rain, snow and flooding, SoCal braces for 2nd round of storms
- Motorists urged to bring tire chains when headed to SoCal mountain areas during upcoming storms
- LA eyes Mono Lake water levels near Yosemite National Park
- Good Samaritan rescues bus driver, passengers during Houston flooding
- Looming SoCal rain storms welcomed by farmers, dreaded by homeowners
- Local businesses owners rejoice as snow hits San Gabriel mountains
Featured
- PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
- Photos: Scene secure after public safety incident reported at Ohio State University
- PHOTOS: Florence Henderson, 'Brady Bunch' matriarch, through the years
- Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
- Photos: Hillary Clinton's 2016 Election Day
- Election Day 2016 Photos: Voters, candidates head to the polls
- Frank Sinatra's California Rat Pack home for sale
- Photos: 2016 CMA Awards red carpet fashion
- Photos: Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump debate in Las Vegas