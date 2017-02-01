Guards held hostage by inmates at Delaware state prison
Guards have been taken hostage by inmates at a maximum security prison in Delaware, according to state officials.
news
Doctor blocked from returning to US sues Trump
news
Street vending decriminalized in LA
Double shooting in South Los Angeles leaves 2 men dead
Beyonce pregnant with twins
CA assemblyman, immigrant from Iran, calls travel ban 'cruel'
New Burbank Ikea: Take a sneak peek
Free Watts music program benefitting local kids
Infant dies of starvation after parents' overdose deaths
Poll: 68 percent of Californians oppose Calexit
Show More
Jeff Sessions' AG nomination advances to full Senate
Trump names Gorsuch as nominee for Supreme Court
Budweiser's Super Bowl ad focuses on immigration
78-year-old grandma makes a snow angel
Remembering the Columbia tragedy 14 years later
More News
Watch Live
Watch ABC7 Eyewitness News live
 Watch Live
Watch LIVE breaking news from ABC7 Eyewitness News
Live ABC7 Quake Cam
View the ABC network live or on demand.
SEE ALL ABC SHOWS
Top Videos
New Burbank Ikea: Take a sneak peek
Guards held hostage by inmates at Delaware state prison
Double shooting in South Los Angeles leaves 2 men dead
U.S. & World
Wife of Pulse Nightclub Gunman Seeks to Be Released on Bond
High Drama on Capitol Hill in Trump Nominee Hearings
What Unearthed Radio Recordings Tell Us About Steve Bannon's Worldview
Children, Refugees Who Planned Medical Care in US Stuck After Trump Order
Judge Neil Gorsuch: What to Know About the SCOTUS Nominee
Show More
872 Refugees to Enter the US This Week, DHS Says
Trump Nominates Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court
Police Use Pepper Spray on Trump Protesters in Ohio
Trump Immigration Order Under Scrutiny as Dems Debate Sessions Vote
NY Doctor Stuck in Sudan After Trump's Immigration Order
More U.S. & World News
ACCUWEATHER
More Weather
More Weather
ON THE RED CARPET: COUNTDOWN TO OSCARS 2017
More ON THE RED CARPET: COUNTDOWN TO OSCARS 2017
An Oscar win for Lin-Manuel Miranda would be historic
Here are your 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards winners and nominees
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
Oscars red carpet: the world's biggest fashion show
More ON THE RED CARPET: COUNTDOWN TO OSCARS 2017
Featured
Protests held in Riverside, Irvine against Trump travel order
Placentia man arrested for 9th alleged DUI
Robbery suspects lead LA deputies on chase with baby in car
Parents of toddler found wandering in Van Nuys located
Suspect killed by police after Hollywood stabbing rampage
Woman recalls vicious pit bull attack in Jurupa Valley
Man arrested in shooting death of 2 at Irvine home
VIDEO: Cane-wielding man saves bus driver during attack
Driver gives emotional apology to family of teen who died on bus
Chase ends with PIT maneuver in Chinatown
Bomb threat prompts evacuation of Jewish center in Long Beach
Super Bowl Sunday deals at restaurants, grocery stores
Show More
Derek Fisher's home burglarized; $300K in jewelry stolen
Man injured in shooting near Crenshaw High School
Vin Scully honored by SoCal Broadcasters Association
DUI suspect arrested after hitting CHP officer's vehicle on freeway in OC
3 men arrested in sexual predator sting operation in Ventura
Trump's White House, US diplomats clash over immigration ban
Hollywood Hills debris flow takes out power lines, threatens homes
Check out this giant 20-foot snowman
Chase from Lincoln Heights to Commerce ends in crash
Winter storms preview sea-rise damage to California cities, roads
'Bachelor' recap: Nick breaks the rules with Rachel
Show Fewer
Photos
More Photos
More Photos
Promotions
More Promotions
SPONSORED: INTERACTIVE!: THE EXHIBITION Now Open at Reagan Library! Save on Admission Here
ABC7 Cool Kids
Check out ABC7 Eyewitness News on the Apple Watch
Watch Eyewitness News at 7:00 and 7:30 nightly on KDOC-TV
Prepare SoCal: Be ready in event of disaster
Live Well Network