Thousands of protesters return to LAX in opposition to Trump's travel ban
Thousands of protesters descended on Los Angeles International for the second day in a row to express their opposition to President Donald Trump's sweeping immigration order.
fashion
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
entertainment
Justin Bieber gets hit, bounces back in celeb hockey game at Staples Center
'This is not a Muslim ban': Trump defends executive order amid protests
Some Republicans question Trump's immigration order
San Bernardino County fire chief's son, 20, found dead in Lake Arrowhead
Trump wants to enlist local police in immigration crackdown
Roger Federer beats longtime rival Rafael Nadal, wins 18th Grand Slam
Girl, 7, wounded in LA drive-by shooting
Suspect arrested in Fullerton fires that destroyed 5 cars
SoCal family caught up in Trump's immigration ban
US Judge Grants Stay on Deportations Under Trump Immigration Order, but Overall Ban Remains
Santa Monica Airport to close in 2028, city announces
Building owner sued after insect infestation takes man off organ list
Actress Barbara Hale of "Perry Mason" series dies at 94
Top Videos
Thousands of protesters return to LAX in opposition to Trump's travel ban
Protests held in LA, nationwide over Trump travel ban
SoCal family caught up in Trump's immigration ban
U.S. & World
Trump Defends Order as Protests Surge Across the Country
Trump Defends Travel Ban: 'This Is About Terror and Keeping Our Country Safe'
Lawyers Around the Country Work to Counter Trump's Immigration Order
Trump Spars With Leading Republican Senators Critical of Travel Ban
US Judge Grants Stay on Deportations Under Trump Immigration Order, but Overall Ban Remains
Gates: 'Big Mistake' by Trump to Push Key Intelligence, Military Leaders Out of Security Council Principals Committee
Iraq War Vet Congressman: Americans See That Trump's Order Is Really 'a Muslim Ban'
Gorbachev: 'It All Looks as If the World Is Preparing for War'
Koch Brothers' Network Says Trump Immigration Ban Likely 'Counterproductive'
Olympic Runner Mo Farah Unsure How Trump Order May Affect His Return to US
ON THE RED CARPET: COUNTDOWN TO OSCARS 2017
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
Here are your 2017 Oscar nominees
Here are your 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations
PHOTOS: Fashion at the People's Choice Awards
Featured
32 SoCal museums will be free on Jan. 29
Gov. Brown will undergo treatment for prostate cancer, office says
Growing fallout from Trump's new ban on refugees
Friendship forms when ailing 89-year-old moves in with young neighbor in WeHo
Wicked winds cause damage overnight across SoCal
$188M MegaMillions jackpot ticket sold at Stateline
Iran suggests it will limit issuing of US visas
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Alhambra
Iraqi refugee held at JFK after Trump immigration crackdown released
Driver in fatal Westlake hit-and-run sought by police
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
Crash after police chase creates massive backup on 134 Fwy in Eagle Rock
All the Executive Actions Donald Trump Has Signed This Week
Serena Williams Beats Sister Venus at Australian Open
Actor John Hurt of 'Alien' and Harry Potter series dies at 77
Suspect arrested in fatal Chinatown double stabbing
Gill's Old Fashioned Ice Cream closing at Original Farmers Market after 80 years
FedEx driver breaks up flag burning protest
Woman filmed hitting 94-year-old arrested, police say
California secession effort approved to gather signatures
Legendary comedian Rich Little continues to dazzle with impersonations
LA car lovers have two big shows this weekend
'Panty Bandit' sentenced for thefts of lingerie in San Fernando Valley
