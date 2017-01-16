More News
Top Videos
Show More
More U.S. & World News
- Interactive Radar Maps
- Southern California weather forecast Monday
- Local businesses owners rejoice as snow hits San Gabriel mountains
- How winter weather affects your health
- Winter storm could bring more than foot of snow to SoCal mountains
- Massive downed tree blocks Northridge street
- Mud flows from hillsides above Duarte as storms pound Southern California
- Flooded streets wreak havoc in Inland Empire
- Scuba driver captures close encounter with great white shark
- More than 40 percent of California out of drought, officials say
- Animals at the Oregon Zoo enjoy a snow day
- Throwing snowballs in this Utah city is illegal
Featured
- PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
- Photos: Scene secure after public safety incident reported at Ohio State University
- PHOTOS: Florence Henderson, 'Brady Bunch' matriarch, through the years
- Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
- Photos: Hillary Clinton's 2016 Election Day
- Election Day 2016 Photos: Voters, candidates head to the polls
- Frank Sinatra's California Rat Pack home for sale
- Photos: 2016 CMA Awards red carpet fashion
- Photos: Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump debate in Las Vegas