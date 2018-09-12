Woman in custody after body found in Harbor Gateway backyard
A woman is in custody following a standoff that stemmed from a body being discovered in the backyard of a home in the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles on Wednesday.
PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence 'chilling' from space
A look inside Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort
Paul Smith's iconic pink wall on Melrose Avenue vandalized
LA deputies raid East LA pot dispensaries
Federal partnership helps reduce crime in Compton
Hundreds of BTS fans line up days ahead of Oakland concert
MGM offers charity deal to victims of Vegas mass shooting
Teen stabs her fellow classmate to death over a boy, police say
Got $1,100? Apple shows off its most expensive iPhone yet
Sweater on Revolve website sparks fat-shaming rumors
Blaze burns as many as 40 acres near 5 Freeway in Grapevine
Colorful projections to light up Walt Disney Concert Hall
Montclair police shoot assault suspect accused of throwing rocks at cars
Tustin City Council reaffirms opposition to CA's sanctuary law
Prepare SoCal: Be ready in event of disaster
Deputies raid 13 East LA pot dispensaries, seize drugs, cash and guns

MGM offers charity deal to victims of Vegas mass shooting facing lawsuits

Woman in custody after body found in Harbor Gateway backyard

'60 Minutes' exec Jeff Fager out at CBS as misconduct allegations still investigated
Video: Weinstein caresses woman during meeting hours before she says he raped her
'Storm of a lifetime' Florence may bring unprecedented flooding
In a dramatic course change, Obama breaks tradition and blasts Trump: Analysis
FDA calls e-cigarettes 'an epidemic' among minors, cracks down on retailers
Ken Starr accuses Trump of 'abuse of power' but not obstruction of justice
'Start Here' with ABC News' daily podcast
Hurricane Florence's path: What to expect and when
FiveThirtyEight forecasts Republicans as favorites to keep the Senate
Trump signs order that would impose sanctions for election interference
Taco Bell voted as the 'Best Mexican Restaurant of 2018'
Hurricane Florence Tracker: Category 3 storm nears Carolina coast
Alleged sexual harassment victim takes legal action against Lynwood, councilman
Silver Lake hit-and-run victim dies; $50K reward announced
CA search-and-rescue dogs deployed to aid in Hurricane Florence
OC crash leaves burglary suspect dead, 2 others critical after chase
Public asked to help identify Creek Fire suspects
PHOTOS: Bracing for Hurricane Florence
Trump OKs sanctions for foreigners who meddle in elections
59 detained in Hollywood as SWAT team serves warrant
What's in the Amazon box? Maybe a real 7-foot Christmas tree
Hurricane Florence supplies scramble at NC Walmart
Oscar De La Hoya considering 2020 presidential run
LAX tests emergency system overnight
LA family demands answers after parked BMW catches fire
Suspects pose as Postmates delivery people to target Mar Vista homes
Long Beach fire facility to be named for slain captain
Teens rob store after clerk collapses from heart attack, police say
San Bernardino animal shelter manager placed on paid leave
OCFA firefighter honors 9/11 victims with memorial on his lawn
Scientists work to develop a universal flu shot
Suspect in custody after reports of shots fired at Downey Kaiser
Traffic backed up on 210 Fwy after semitruck overturns in Pasadena
