A look back at ABC7's top stories and videos of 2024

From heartbreaking celebrity deaths to shocking moments caught on camera, 2024 has been a year full of headlines across Southern California and beyond.

We looked back at the year to see which stories grabbed your attention on ABC7.com and on our socials. From the most read stories to the most watched videos, here are the stories that you engaged with the most:

Most read stories

The top stories of the year had people talking for days after news first broke. Here are the most read stories on ABC7.com from 2024.

5. New details emerge about how two siblings were allegedly abducted by their parents in South LA

4. Homeland Security raids Holmby Hills home associated with Diddy film company

3. Homeless man builds makeshift home along Arroyo Seco next to 110 Freeway

2. Airbnb renters refuse to leave, put up no trespassing sign on North Carolina woman's property

1. Former One Direction star Liam Payne dies after fall from hotel in Argentina: Police

Most watched videos

The most watched videos of 2024 included shocking moments and awe-inspiring views. Here are the most watched videos on ABC7.com:

5. Actor Danny Trejo involved in fight at Sunland-Tujunga Fourth of July parade

"Machete" star Danny Trejo was involved in a fight that broke out at the Sunland-Tujunga Independence Day Parade.

4. Gorilla kisses baby at Columbus Zoo in Ohio

A heartwarming TikTok video shows a gorilla kissing a newborn baby at the Columbus Zoo in Ohio.

3. Stunning telescope image shows 'God's Hand' reaching across the Milky Way

A new telescope image shows what looks like a giant hand reaching across the Milky Way 1,300 light years away from Earth.

2. Video shows girl, 12, swing snake in frantic effort to save pet guinea pig

Video shows a 12-year-old girl go to extreme lengths to save her pet guinea pig from a large snake.

1. Tommy Lee's dog snatched by coyote in backyard; wife Brittany Furlan pulls pet from jaws

A terrifying coyote attack was caught on camera at the San Fernando Valley home of rocker Tommy Lee and his wife Brittany Furlan.

Most viewed social videos

Shocking moments and breaking news made people stop scrolling on their social feeds and watch these videos. Here are the most viewed videos on social media for the year.

5. Former One Direction star Liam Payne died after falling from the third floor of his hotel room in Argentina, according to state police. The English singer was 31.

4. A 28-year-old man is under arrest, and a family and community are trying to calm their nerves after an attempted kidnapping in Brooklyn. The man is seen yanking the six-year-old boy from his father so hard that his feet come off the ground - but the boy's father never lost his grip.

3. Two people were killed in a crash in Texas where a McLaren car was split in half after it slammed into a tree. A person in a second car that was hit had to be hospitalized.

2. After fleeing authorities for more than an hour, a woman driving a stolen SUV lost control and crashed at high speeds in the Antelope Valley. Authorities confirmed the woman was killed in the crash.

1. A wild scene unfolded in Reseda when a man involved in an hours-long standoff with authorities tried to attack an LAPD K-9 using a ladder.

Most read weather stories

From record-breaking heat to record-setting storms, Southern California wasn't always bright and sunny in 2024. Here's a look back at the top weather stories from the year:

5. Heat wave brings power outages, record-breaking temps to Southern California

4. Large sinkhole closes 405 Freeway off-ramp in Sepulveda Pass for up to a month

3. SoCal rain timeline: Storm lingers on Easter, but here's what's in store for Monday

2. Back-to-back storms at the end of January and early February had people asking, when will the rain end. These stories answered that question and told you exactly what you needed to know to plan around the storms.

1. Video shows water rushing out of Vegas Strip hotel parking structure as city sees record rainfall

Most watched police chases

Several police chases in 2024 ended with deadly consequences. Here's a look back at the most watched chases of the year.

5. Chase suspect driving wrong-way crashes into oncoming traffic on 405 Fwy in Brentwood

4. Suspect in deadly hijacking of LA Metro bus identified, booked for murder, police say

3. Driver of stolen Lamborghini killed in crash after fleeing LAPD at over 100 mph

2. Driver of stolen vehicle killed after high-speed chase through northern LA County

1. Suspect dead after standoff shuts down both sides of 91 Freeway in Anaheim

Most read animal stories

From wild discoveries to heartbreaking developments, stories about the animals in our world captivated the audience. Here's a look back at the most read animal stories of the year:

5. Photo of 'smiling' black bear looking over Pasadena becomes hit on social media

4. One of Big Bear eagles' eggs no longer viable to hatch, expert says

3. Bear breaks into Monrovia home and leaves with only one item: a pack of Oreos

2. When news about Charlotte the stingray's surprise pregnancy first came out, the nation - as well as Southern California - was captivated. Everyone wanted to know, how did Charlotte, the only stingray in her tank, get pregnant. Then, heartbreaking news a few months later, Charlotte died after developing a rare reproductive disease.

1. Florida biologists prove invasive Burmese pythons are swallowing deer, alligators whole